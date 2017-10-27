YMCA of Coastal Georgia opening in Statesboro

The YMCA officially opens in Statesboro this weekend and promises programs new to the community at a location that embodies "old school".

Weights and treadmills and more now sit in what used to be the old Sallie Zetterower Elementary gymnasium. Private investors bought the property from the Board of Education and leased it to the YMCA of Coastal Georgia.

Local organizers worked to bring a “Y” here for the past four years and say it's more than a gym alone.

“There are so many different programs coming, including literacy, diabetes prevention, outreach, nutrition and healthy living that go beyond what you might find at a fitness center,” said Bob Mikell.

So far, they have classrooms and studios in one wing as well as the old cafeteria. They'll renovate as they go and as they grow.

“After school and summer programs are going to come in. We're going to produce and grow and we want to produce to the community's needs,” said Executive Director Tory Joyner.

Both say the goals and ideals of YMCA fit here in Statesboro.

“We've always been a family, a tight-knit community and I think the Y is going to lend itself to that community in Statesboro,” Mikell said.

They'll cut the ribbon Saturday at 10 a.m.

