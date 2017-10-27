GBI investigating death at Bulloch County Jail

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death at the Bulloch County Jail at the request of Bulloch County Sheriff, Noel Brown.

Officials say preliminary information indicates that at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 27, 39-year-old Harry Almstead was found hanging in his cell by BCSO jail staff during a scheduled security and wellbeing check. EMS responded for medical treatment, but Almstead was pronounced dead on-scene.

Officials say staff had contact with Almstead numerous times throughout the previous evening and night. An autopsy was performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah, and his death was ruled a suicide by the medical examiner.

The GBI is still investigating. When complete, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee District Attorney's Office for any action they deem appropriate.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.