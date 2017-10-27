Good News: 5th Annual 'Grab a Bag for Kids'

The 5th Annual Grab a Bag for Kids was held at the Savannah Golf and Country Club, Friday afternoon.

Ladies put down some serious bucks to snag the designer handbag they've had their eye on, and it was all for a good cause. Hundreds enjoyed lunch, but the best part was bidding on their favorite new and gently-used designer handbags. All proceeds went to Horizons Savannah, a summer learning program for area students.

"We have kids coming from 24 public schools into our program, and we are only contained by our ability to raise funds and our ability to provide space at this point. We see unlimited potential to grow and help more kids in the community as time passes," said Scott Lauretti, Chairman of the Board, Horizons Savannah.

The bags were donated by fashionistas from all around the country. WTOC's Dawn Baker was the auctioneer for the live auction, which is the organizer's biggest fundraiser each year.

