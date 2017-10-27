Child hit, killed by truck on U.S. Highway 301 in Evans County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Evans County officials say a child was killed Friday afternoon after trying to cross US Highway 301, Friday afternoon. 

It happened south of Highway 169 across from La Casa mobile home park. 

The sheriff's office says the child was hit by a large truck. 

