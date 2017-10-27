Hair as art, an unforgettable exhibit

Art comes in many forms, including HAIR! Master hairstylist Timothy Cabell created several masterpieces for his first hair exhibit.

The grand opening was tonight at the Whitefield Center. His extravagant hair designs really blew guests away. With the exception of flowers, everything was made out of hair. The Savannah native spent the last 20 years competing in local, state and international hair shows and workshops.

"It makes me feel really good. It's something I have been wanting to do for a really long time and I felt like this was the time for me to do it. I am able to share with the world what it is that I have created in my long life's journey," explained Timothy Cabell.

Timothy and his work have been featured in international, national, and local magazines such as Salon Digest, South Magazine, and Wink Magazine. Recently, Timothy competed in Bronner Brothers International Hair Show 2011, winning First place in the Fantasy Hair Competition, OMC Hairworld competition in Frankfurt, Germany, and OMC Hairworld Competition in Paris 2017 where he placed in the top five.

If you want to check out the designs for yourself, the exhibit will continue Saturday evening from 6-9 p.m. at the Whitefield Center at 107 East 37th Street in Savannah.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.