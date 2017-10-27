Trucking shortage: Not enough drivers

America is seeing a shortage in truck drivers.

With all of the goods that are being transported every single day, it could turn into an even bigger problem. More than 70 percent of the goods we consume are carried on the highways by these trucks.

The American Trucking Association says the need for drivers has gone up, with about 50,000 more drivers needed by the end of 2017. That's in two months.

"That'll never happen. That'll never happen," said Jerome Irwin, President, Labor Council.

Truck driver Jerome Irwin has been a part of the trucking industry since the 1960s and says some of the main issues could be education and money.

"Drivers used to make a decent living in the trucking industry. There's no money in trucking now. The trucking companies make all the money. The drivers make none," he said.

If there aren't 50,000 drivers hired by the end of the year, problems like product shortages, delivery delays, and higher prices could come into effect.

"It's not really a success story in trucking anymore," Irwin said.

Fleets are trying to attract drivers by offering incentives and raising wages, but that can't happen if shipping costs keep going up, not to mention other costs and what it takes to maintain a truck.

Irwin says he hopes the problem can be fixed.

"The ideal solution is for all drivers to come together and form a union that will take care of them and that will give them the benefits they need," he said.

If you see many 'we're hiring' signs around town, now you know why. The good news is, trucking companies are hiring. Here are the four steps to becoming a trucker:

Complete high school or get your GED

Keep a clean driving record

Get your Commercial Driver's License

Pass the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulation exam

You can start at 18 if you are planning on trucking only within your own state, but if you intend to drive cross-country across state lines, you must be over 21 years of age.

