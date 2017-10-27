Metro Police hold first annual pumpkin painting event

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police's first annual pumpkin painting event was held Friday night.

Families enjoyed a magic show and bounce houses, and kids got to meet McGruff the Crime Dog. The event was completely free with a painting apron and supplies included. Metro's goal was to help kids become more comfortable with officers they might think are the bad guys.

"They don't get a whole lot of interaction with them unless they get arrested. It's good for them to be able to see the good side of them and be able to talk to them, and see that they're people just like us," said Savannah resident, Jacob Roberson.

Police officers also shared trick-or-treat safety tips so everyone can stay safe this Halloween.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.