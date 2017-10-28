SCMPD seek missing boy last seen at Windsor Forest Elementary

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are looking for 12-year-old Rashod Hamilton.

Hamilton was last seen at 4:30 p.m. at Windsor Forest Elementary. He was wearing a black shirt with jeans and black Jordans. He has an "X" shaved in his hair.

If you see Hamilton or have any information on his whereabouts, please call police at (912) 652-6500

