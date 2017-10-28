Cold front to bring slight chance of evening showers

A cold front will approach from the west today and push through the area tonight, followed by high pressure through much of next week.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s with south winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s. West winds will be 15 to 25 mph with a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be clear with Lows around 40.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows around 50.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 80.Thursday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be around 60.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

