SLIDESHOW: Georgia-Florida game draws thousands of fans - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Georgia-Florida game draws thousands of fans

By Bradley Mullis, Weekend Assignment Editor
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Fans are gearing up for what is sure to be an incredible game between the University of Georgia and the University of Florida!

Powered by Frankly