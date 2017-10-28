Police: Woman shoots intruder 4 times in buttocks

The Calvary Day Cavaliers are celebrating a third consecutive state volleyball title, while St. Vincent's ends the season as the state runner-up.More >>
Savannah State ended two long losing streaks in one afternoon Saturday, winning their first game of the year.More >>
According to the Jasper County Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital.More >>
Georgia Southern saw many of the same woes creep up again in a 38-16 loss to Troy Saturday afternoon.More >>
A pair of area high school football teams earned big region wins, while another picked up their first win in a Saturday tripleheader.More >>
