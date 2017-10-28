Police: Woman shoots intruder 4 times in buttocks

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man remains behind bars after being shot four times in his buttocks while police say he was trying to rob a woman in her home.

Online records show 42-year-old Samuel Jeter of Spartanburg is being held in the Spartanburg County jail.

Katrina Walker tells the Spartanburg Herald-Journal that her 24-year-old daughter spotted a man in their bathroom holding a finger to his mouth, signaling her to be quiet early Thursday. The daughter screamed, the burglar tackled Walker and demanded money.

Instead, multiple media outlets report the burglar was shot four times in his buttocks. Three children were home at the time.

Police followed a trail of blood to a backyard and found Jeter there, unresponsive.

Jail records don't indicate whether Jeter has an attorney.

