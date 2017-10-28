Savannah to end weekend street sweeping over parking needs

In order to have more parking downtown, the Savannah will end street sweeping on Friday and Saturday nights. (Source: WTOC)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - City officials in Savannah are choosing increased parking over cleaner streets during busy weekends in the downtown historic district.

Savannah uses driver-operated street sweepers to clean public roadways throughout the week. Curbside parking is prohibited during designated hours, typically overnight, when a particular street is scheduled for scrubbing.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach and the city council agreed Thursday to stop cleaning streets on Friday and Saturday nights because of demand for parking in the tourist-heavy downtown area. By the start of next year, street sweeping will be limited to Monday through Thursday.

A news release from City Hall said Savannah officials have seen a growing number of complaints regarding parking downtown.

