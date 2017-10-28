First Alert: Monday may feature coldest October morning in nine - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

First Alert: Monday may feature coldest October morning in nine years

By Cutter Martin, Forecaster
The strongest cold front in months will sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry overnight.

Clouds continue to increase this evening, ahead of the front. A few showers and thundershowers are possible as it sweeps through from west, to east. This is not going to be a widespread, soaking rain.

By sunrise Sunday, the sky will be mostly clear with chilly temperatures and breezy winds. You’ll need a jacket going to church, breakfast, etc. Wind gusts may exceed 30 mph inland and approach 40 mph at the beach; peaking between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As the wind calms and the sky remains clear, the stage will be set for a cold round of temperatures across the entire area Sunday night.

Monday morning low temperatures bottom-out in the upper 30s to near 40° along the Interstate 95 corridor; low to mid-40s are likely east of the interstate. Further inland, low temperatures between 33° and 37° are likely before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures this chilly could damage the most sensitive vegetation. It would not be a bad idea to protect new plantings or tropical vegetation. A well-watered root system can also help protect plants from frost burn or freeze damage.

A gradual warming trend sets-in Monday afternoon; persisting through the extended forecast.

