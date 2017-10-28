Parent University at Savannah High offers courses in "parenting"

Parents were the ones in classrooms this morning learning how to better serve their students.

Parent University hosted 30 classes this morning at Savannah High School. Topics ranged from healthy eating and financial planning to peer mediation and curbing community violence.

Mother Bridget Barney brought her 4-year-old daughter with her on Saturday, but is also a new foster parent.

"I really appreciate the ones on empowering girls, empowering young men, so I think we're going to attend those," says Barney.

She says it's a great to have lots training and resources in one place, and the executive director of the program says that's the point.

"What I want to walk away with from today's experience is feeling a little more confident and a little more competent about their ability to be the most important person in their child's life," said the executive director of Parent University, Michael O'Neal.

O'Neal says engaging parents helps them interact with their kids, and makes them more successful.?

