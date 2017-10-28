Special children get time for fun at Monkey Joe's

A special day for special needs children and their parents on Saturday.

Utime, a student-led organization formed by students at Savannah Country Day, held a day all about them at Monkey Joes. Student Lily Glass started the organization three years ago. Their goal is to give parents of special needs children time to themselves.

About 15 children took part with more than 30 student volunteers. Lily says the day is beneficial for the children, volunteers, and the parents.

"It's so great," said Glass. "I mean we started it for the parents like I said, but it's become just as much for the children. I think that's really great that we can help the children and the parents so much."

Glass tells us she was inspired to start the organization by her mother, a pediatric physical therapist. Saturday's event lasted about three hours at Monkey Joes.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.