Hundreds show out for Savannah's annual Pride Festival

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Savannah Gay Pride festival in downtown Savannah on Saturday.

The day included live music, educational workshops, and a lot of participation from local businesses. There was also an LGBT history museum and a pride art exhibit set up at the Andaz Hotel.

Festival-goers could also enjoy trolley tours. When it comes to a successful day for organizers, it was about one thing.

"Our mission is to be very inclusive and have everybody feel welcome and have an event where everybody, whoever they are, whether their sexuality, their race, their religion, just free to be themselves and have a great time," said Savannah Pride Executive Director Regan Drake.

Most of the festivities have wrapped up for the evening.

