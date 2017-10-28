Old elementary school gets new makeover as Statesboro YMCA

Families in Statesboro have a new place to go, and an old schoolhouse gets a new life.

Organizers cut the ribbon on the new Statesboro YMCA, which makes its home in the old Sallie Zetterower Elementary. The committee worked four years with YMCA of Coastal Georgia to open a campus for fitness, but also literacy, health & wellness and programs for kids and teens and eventually whatever the community board thinks they need.

"It's up to that committee to determine what those needs are," said Joel Smoker, the CEO of YMCA of Coastal Georgia. "Because the needs here won't be the same as they are at Tybee or Brunswick where we have other YMCA's."

Private investors bought the vacated school from the Board of Education and leased it to YMCA.

