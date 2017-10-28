6 sent to hospital after hay ride, truck collide in South Carolina

Two people were airlifted to the hospital from this scene in Jasper County. (Source: WTOC)

Law enforcement personnel from multiple Jasper County departments gather at the scene of a collision between a pickup truck and a hay ride. (Source: WTOC)

Two people were airlifted to the hospital Saturday night after a pickup truck collided with a hay ride in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Four others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There were no reported fatalities, but the condition, gender and age of the injured were unknown.

The wreck occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Taboro Road near Nimmer Turf Road. Emergency personnel from several different Jasper County departments were on scene.

