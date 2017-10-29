Savannah, Groves, SEB earn Saturday wins

A pair of area high school football teams earned big region wins, while another picked up their first win in a Saturday tripleheader.

SAVANNAH 31, ISLANDS 14

Savannah High moved to 3-3 in Region 3-AAA play with a 31-14 Homecoming victory Saturday afternoon.

The Jackets leaned on running back Malik Nesbitt early and often as they pounded the Sharks on the ground.

Savannah improves to 5-4 overall, and plays Johnson next Friday night at Morris Field. The Sharks fall to 2-8 overall. Islands plays Groves next Friday at Garden City Stadium.

GROVES 28, JOHNSON 24

Groves took down Johnson in a battle of two teams seeking their first wins of the year.

The Rebels led 14-8 at half, and held off the Atomsmashers for the victory.

Groves improves to 1-8 on the season, and plays Islands next Friday at Garden City Stadium. The Atomsmashers fall to 0-9. They will take on Savannah Friday night at Morris Field.

SE BULLOCH 30, BEACH 13

Beach recovered an onside kick after cutting the Yellow Jacket lead to 24-13, but were unable to capitalize.

After punting, SEB put together a long touchdown drive to ice the game. Chase Walker finished it off with a five-yard touchdown scamper to make it 30-13 with less than two minutes remaining.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 5-4 on the year, and are 5-1 in Region 3-AAA. SEB hosts Windsor Forest next Friday night. The Bulldogs fall to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in region play. Beach will play Jenkins next Saturday night in Pooler.