Eagles fall in Lunsford's first game as interim coach

Interim head coach Chad Lunsford stated earlier this week that a new season was starting for the Georgia Southern Eagles against Troy.

Unfortunately, the first game of that new season ended up just like the games in the old season. Troy sent the Eagles to 0-7 with a 38-16 win Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Southern showed some life offensively, shifting under center and out of the shotgun. The Eagles ran for 227 yards and held the ball for over 40 minutes.

The problem was the Eagle defense again struggled to contain the big plays. Troy scored on three plays over 30 yards in the first half en route to a 28-10 halftime lead.

Lunsford says he didn't feel the coaching change had any ill effects on the team's preparation, but he was not happy with the Eagles' execution.

"I saw a bunch of opportunities in the second quarter that could've made that game different, that could've put us in a position to continue to be in the game on through the second half," Lunsford says.

The loss eliminates Georgia Southern from bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year. The Eagles return to Paulson Stadium next Saturday afternoon for a rivalry game against Georgia State.