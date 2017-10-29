Tigers earn first road win since 2011

Savannah State ended two long losing streaks in one afternoon Saturday.
The Tigers dominated Norfolk State, 27-9, to win the team's first game of the year. It was also Savannah St.'s first road win since 2011.
Jaylen McCloud churned out a career-high 132 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown to lead the Tigers. Freshman QB D'Vonn Gibbons threw a touchdown and ran for another score in the best game of his young career.
Savannah St. improves to 1-7 on the season, and 1-4 in MEAC play. The Tigers return to T.A. Wright Stadium next Saturday to host Delaware State.
