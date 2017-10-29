Cavs win 3rd straight state title; Saints fall in championship

The Calvary Day Cavaliers are celebrating a third consecutive state volleyball title, while St. Vincent's ends the season as the state runner-up.

Calvary claimed the GHSA Class A title in straight sets over Mt. Paran Saturday afternoon. The Cavs say those doubting the team could accomplish a three-peat drove them to the win.

"This year, a lot of people were saying, 'Y'all don't have a chance. Y'all aren't going to go back,'" senior captain Morgan Pearson said."I think that just really pushed us to get back here and win another one."

In the Class AA finals, St. Vincent's just couldn't overcome a good Coosa team. The Eagles took down the Saints in straight sets.

St. Vincent's head coach Katie Broderick says her team struggled after losing the first set.

"Our girls just couldn't recover from that," Broderick says. "We would make it back, but we were just too much in our own head."

The Saints finish the season 24-15 and state runners-up.