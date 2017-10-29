Windy Sunday evening to bring cooler nighttime temperatures

A strong cold front will push offshore Sunday morning. Then, high pressure will prevail through next weekend.

Sunday will be partly sunny, then clearing. It will get cooler with highs in the lower 60s and breezy. West winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph throughout Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will be clear and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s with west winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be clear with lows in the lower 40s. West winds will be around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows around 50.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s.Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 80. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be around 60.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 80. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 60.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

Stay up to date with all weather news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.