Burton Fire District responds after vehicle strikes home

The Burton Fire District responded Sunday morning to a car that struck a home, injuring the driver in the process.

Burton firefighters arrived shortly after 5 a.m. to the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road to find the vehicle partially embedded inside a home.

The driver removed herself from the car and waited for emergency personnel to arrive. She received treatment for non-life-threatening wounds and was taken to the hospital. No one was in the home at the time of the wreck.

Crews remained on scene for more than two hours until the car was removed. Damage to the house appears to be cosmetic and no major structural elements were damaged.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 270 car wrecks in 2017.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.