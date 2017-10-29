SCMPD investigates after one found dead at West Bolton Lane

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one man was found dead on Sunday morning at the intersection of West Bolton Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

#SCMPDalert Man found dead at W Bolton Lane/MLK this morning. Death is being investigated as a homicide. No further details at this time — SCMPD (@scmpd) October 29, 2017

