Reports: McElwain out as UF head coach after blow out loss to UGA

Florida head coach Jim McElwain walks the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 42-7.

Multiple outlets reported Sunday that the University of Florida fired head football coach Jim McElwain a day after the Gators lost in embarrassing fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs 42-7.

Florida is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible. The Gators play at Missouri on Saturday.

ESPN reported Sunday that athletic director Scott Stricklin asked McElwain to accept a buyout less than the $12.76 million his contract.

McElwain was under scrutiny before the blow out loss for being unable to back up his claim that he and members of his staff had received death threats. He apologized earlier this week for bringing up the death threats and said they happened "in the past."

The Gators were 3-4 under McElwain this season. He was 22-12 in three seasons as the head coach. In 2015 and 2016, his teams played in the SEC Championship game, losing to Alabama both times.

McElwain was the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2008 to 2011 under Nick Saban. He won two BCS National Championships with the Crimson Tide.

His first stint as a head coach was at Colorado State from 2012 to 2014.

BREAKING: Person familiar with the situation tells the AP that Florida is parting ways with football coach Jim McElwain. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2017

Despite his reputation as an offensive guru, McElwain's teams at Florida never fielded powerful offensive attacks. As a matter of fact, they were anemic, and McElwain's squads won the SEC East two consecutive years on the backs of strong defensive units.

The Gators' offense is ranked 112th in yards per game this season. It was 116th in 2016 and 112th in 2015.

