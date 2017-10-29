Reports: McElwain out as UF head coach after blow out loss to UGA

The death is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they work to identify a man who robbed the Clyo Trading Post early Sunday morning.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
The Burton Fire District responded Sunday morning to a car that struck a home, injuring the driver in the process.More >>
A strong cold front will push offshore Sunday morning. Then, high pressure will prevail through next weekend.More >>
