Clyo Trading Post burglar caught on camera

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they work to identify a man who robbed the Clyo Trading Post.

An ECSO deputy was on a routine patrol route when he noticed that convenience store at 5820 Hwy. 119 had been burglarized. The suspect(s) used a set of towing straps to force open the doors.

One man can be seen running in moments after.

The man, attempting to cover his head and face, hops the counter and goes straight for some cartons of cigarettes and grabbed a few sodas before the alarm sounds and he runs out.

Police say he didn't grab any cash though.

What investigators are hoping for now is some good intel on who this is, and who else might be involved, not ruling out that the crook had some help.

Since the surveillance photo was released, tips have started to come in.

"Sometimes social media can be bad. In this case, social media is fantastic. And we got his face out there, and even with your help, even more, people will see him. And someone will recognize him, and someone will turn him in,” said Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gena Bilbo.

If you know any information pertaining to the case or the subject in question, please call the Effingham County Sheriff's Office at 912.754.3449.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.