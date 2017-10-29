ECSO seeks to I.D. burglary suspect

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they work to identify a man who robbed the Clyo Trading Post.

An ECSO deputy was on a routine patrol route when he noticed that convenience store at 5820 Hwy. 119 had been burglarized. The suspect used a set of towing straps to force open the doors.

If you know any information pertaining to the case or the subject in question, please call the Effingham County Sheriff's Office at (912) 754-3449.

