Shalom, y'all! Jewish Food Festival draws thousands

The congregation of Mickve Israel held its 29th annual Shalom Y'all Jewish Festival here in Savannah.

Many took to Monterey Square on Sunday to enjoy the ethnic Jewish cuisine. The family free fun event included live music and entertainment.

The festival draws in close to 10,000 people each year.

One of the organizers of the event who says its all about the community of Savannah coming together.

"We're a community," said Bubba Rosenthal, the president of the congregation. "Savannah is so cultural now, it just proves that everybody supports everyone and I like it, it's why I live here."

The food festival has previously been held in Forsyth Park, but this year they decided to switch venues because Monterary Square has been Congreagtion Mickve Israel's home since 1878.

