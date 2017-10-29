Cold temperatures, areas of frost likely Monday morning

Behind Sunday's cold front, many communities spent Sunday afternoon in the 50s; making it the coolest afternoon so far, this fall.

As the gusty breeze calms and the sky remains clear, temperatures are expected to cool rapidly overnight. The stage is set for a cold round of temperatures across the entire area Monday morning.

Monday morning low temperatures bottom-out in the upper 30s to near 40° along the Interstate 95 corridor; low to mid-40s are likely east of the interstate. Further inland, low temperatures between 33° and 37° are likely before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

If the temperature dips below 40° at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Monday morning, it will go down as Savannah's coldest October morning since 2008. A low temperature of 37° was recorded on October 28th, 2008.

Temperatures this chilly could damage the most sensitive vegetation. It would not be a bad idea to protect new plantings or tropical vegetation. A well-watered root system can also help protect plants from frost burn or freeze damage.

Also remember general space-heater safety. Do not place a heater, or flame, near loose and flammable material. Ensure that your heat is working properly; the same goes for your fire place. Lastly, make sure a free-standing heater is placed on a level surface.

Take an extra look at your pets sleeping arrangement and check with anyone who may be unable to keep their home heated tonight.

A gradual warming trend sets-in Monday afternoon; persisting through the extended forecast.

