Family of children injured in Saturday evening hayride crash speak

Six people are doing okay after a tragic crash involving a hayride and a pickup truck.

The parents of Tristan, Talon, and Trenton want the community to know that their children are all doing fine and in recovery. It could have been much worse, but they are happy they actually got to see their children open their eyes on today.

The wreck occurred on Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m. on Taboro Road near Nimmer Turf Road. Two people were flown by helicopter to Savannah memorial and four others were transported by ambulance.

Parents Aaron and Latesha Horry are just thankful that the collision wasn't worse.

"We pray for all that are involved, even the person," said Latesha Horry. "We're not playing the blame game because accidents happen."

