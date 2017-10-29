Parents of 3 children involved in pickup, hayride collision thankful for sons' recovery

According to the Jasper County Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital.

According to the Jasper County Fire Department, six people were taken to the hospital.

6 sent to hospital after hay ride, truck collide in South Carolina

6 sent to hospital after hay ride, truck collide in South Carolina

A pickup truck slammed into a hay ride on Saturday night, sending six to the hospital. (Source: WTOC)

Two South Carolina parents said they are thankful that God has granted their three boys another day after they were involved in a collision between a hayride and pickup truck Saturday night.

Their sons - Tristan, Talon and Trenton - were riding on the hayride in Ridgeland, South Carolina, when a pickup truck plowed into the back of them causing injuries and a night of chaos.

"Just out of nowhere, we heard a screech and then a crash and then just the utter chaos and screaming started," LaTesha Horry said.

They said that the first thing they could think of in the middle of the chaos were their three boys.

"In this case, it was our children," Aaron Horry said.

In total, six people were injured in the accident.

Police said that two children were airlifted to Savannah Memorial and the two others were driven by ambulance minutes after the accident happened.

"My youngest son ... he hobbled. I guess it was pure adrenaline and he fell to his face and he said mom my legs broken," LaTesha Horry said.

Aaron Horry said that he wanted to remind people to watch out for others on the road and try to be as safe as possible.

"Keep an eye out for people doing hayrides this time of year, you don't have to go as fast as you can to get there," he said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. There were no fatalities.

The wreck occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Taboro Road near Nimmer Turf Road. Emergency personnel from several different Jasper County departments were on scene.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.