Traffic delays caused by chicken parts scattered on I-16 WB in Emanuel Co.

There was a significant traffic delay caused by chicken parts scattered across the road on westbound Interstate 16 between the GA 297 and GA 56 exits.

Officials say a crash happened around 5 a.m. Monday morning on I-16 in Treutlen County that backed up traffic for miles, all the way into Emanuel County. A truck carrying chicken parts came up on the slowed traffic and slammed on brakes, causing a chain-reaction crash. Hundreds of gallons of chicken material from the truck spilled all over the westbound lanes of I-16 in Emanuel County.

Crews have been working to clean up the chicken material for hours.

Here is a live look from the scene just before noon Monday:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.