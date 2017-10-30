3 men arrested in Bulloch Co. after shooting linked to gang activity

Three men have been arrested in Bulloch County after an investigation found a shooting was related to gang activity.

Christopher Nance, Willie Locue, and Josia Jones were arrested Monday morning without incident.

The Statesboro Police Department has charged them with aggravated assault and participation in criminal gang activity after shots were fired at Parker’s gas station on Lanier Drive on Oct. 6.

