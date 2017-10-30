Woodville-Tompkins High School unveils new technical lab

Woodville-Tompkins High School unveiled a new addition to house its technical lab on Monday morning.

Students will get hands-on experience with up to date programs and equipment involving subjects such as automotive maintenance, aviation, welding, firefighting and more.

School leaders say they expect more students will take an interest in tech classes due to the new facility.

"It gives them the opportunity to apply what they've learned instead of sitting in the classroom and looking at it in a book," said Alfred McGuire, principal of Woodville-Tompkins. "They get a chance to actually use that information in a real-world application."

Woodville-Tompkins students are known to graduate with practical hours in their area of interest, which helps them get apprenticeships and jobs after graduation.

