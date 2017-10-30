Effingham County Food Drive major success

Last week's canned food drive within the Effingham County School District proved to be a major success.

Students and members of the community donated almost 30,000 canned goods in just one week. The district-wide effort benefits the Manna House Food Ministries in Rincon. With the recent hurricanes and storms, the food pantry's supply was nearly depleted.

"The Manna House Ministries depend on the schools and our community to resupply our pantries. We were down to our last canned goods to be given away. Our numbers have steadily increased due to the storms and due to new people moving into the neighborhoods," said Liz Quarterman, Manna House Food Ministries.

The food drive within the school wrapped up on Friday. You can donate to the Manna House Food Ministries or any other food pantry at any time.

