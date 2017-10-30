911 calls released from Jasper County hayride crash

911 calls made to Jasper County Emergency Services shed new light on the chaos after a pickup truck crashed into a hayride in Ridgeland Saturday.

"There's been a bad accident out here on Tarboro Road," the 911 caller said. "We have just massive chaos. Somebody was pulling a tractor-trailer with people on it on a hayride, and somebody hit. There's just a lot of people out in the road. Mass chaos."

Another caller saying, "I need ambulances now. Now!"

A third said, "There's like 10, 15. I don't know how many got hurt, but there's like 10, 15 people out here. They were on a hayride."

WTOC News obtained the 911 calls through an open records request.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said 13 people were on the hayride on Tarboro Road when a pickup truck crashed into it.

Ridgeland Fire Chief Bradley Bonds said he saw several children and adults lying in the road when he arrived. He said they listed three people as critical and sent them to Memorial University Hospital in Savannah. Three others were sent to other local hospitals, and 10 or 11 people were treated at the crash site.

Bonds said he's never seen anything like this happen in town before.

"We run a lot of bad incidents on the interstate, but this is probably the first one around here that I've ever ran personally in 13 years,

he said. "It's just different and kind of unique to itself."

Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the three people sent to Savannah were men, and the crash victims are 14 and older.

According to South Carolina law, it is legal to transport someone younger than 15 in the bed of a truck or trailer if "the vehicle is being operated in an organized hayride or parade pursuant to a valid permit."

Bonds said this was a private, family hayride, not part one for a group or organization. He said it's a good reminder for everyone to be careful during fall activities.

"People want to enjoy them, but make sure you have adequate lighting, make sure you have a car in front and behind you, and if possible, to stay off the main roads," he said. "You know, stay on dirt roads or private property or wherever you can just so this kind of incident wont happen."

The community is now getting involved to help those in need.

Alicia Crosby is the K-5 lead teacher at Thomas Heyward Academy, and she said one of the teens still in the hospital is an eighth grader at her school. What she said started as a small Facebook post to raise money for the family has grown into something much bigger. Now, she's collecting gas and food gift cards, as well as cash.

"We're a close-knit family," she said. "Ridgeland is a small community, but just because we're small doesn't mean we're not mighty. When somebody in our community hurts, it's time for us to all get together and serve those people and help them in their time of need. If it were my child that was laying in that hospital, I would hope somebody would do it for them, too."

If you want to help, you can drop off donations at Thomas Heyward in the front office. In two days, Crosby has collected more than $2,000.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.