Savannah creates task force to seek public's input on Confederate memorial

The City of Savannah has created a task force to seek public input on the future of the Confederate memorial in Forsyth Park.

The Confederate Memorial Task Force is tasked with drafting recommendations for city leaders. To help with the recommendations, the task force is accepting input from citizens now through Monday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

The public is encouraged to share their input through an online survey, by mail, or by email.

The online survey is accessible at: http://www.savannahga.gov/confederatememorial

Email can be sent to: confederatememorial@savannahga.gov.

Mailed comments should be sent to City of Savannah, Confederate Memorial Task Force, PO Box 1027, Savannah, GA 31402.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.