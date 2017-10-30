Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Jesup

Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Je - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

A bicyclist has been airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Jesup.

It occurred just before 4 p.m. at 1st Street and West Pine Street.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident. 

