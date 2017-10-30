Bulloch Co. investigators warning homeowners after thieves steal from mailboxes

The latest place for identity thieves to strike might be the mailbox right outside your home.

Two neighbors in Bulloch County escaped a close call that could have been costly. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office says somebody plundered through at least two mailboxes in the neighborhood and applied for credit with what they found.

It happened along Turkey Trail outside of Statesboro. Two victims reported getting new credit cards in the mail for which they had not applied. It turns out, someone had used applications mailed to them. Investigators think someone came by after the mail had been delivered to steal the applications with plans to come back by and steal the new cards too. Bulloch County's sheriff is urging homeowners to be vigilant, even with something as every day as their mail.

"What I need people to do is check their mail regularly. If you're going to be out of town, have somebody check your mail also. Just don't let your mail sit," said Sheriff Noel Brown.

If you see someone in your neighborhood who doesn't live there, and you see them around mail time over and over, get in touch with police or your sheriff's office.

