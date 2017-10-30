Effingham Co. sex offenders to report to sheriff's office during - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Effingham Co. sex offenders to report to sheriff's office during Halloween

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is doing their part this Halloween to keep registered sex offenders off of the streets during prime trick-or-treating hours.

All sex offenders who are on probation and parole are required to report to the sheriff's office between 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. per the Georgia Department of Community Supervision. 

The sheriff's office has required that registered sex offenders report to the office for several years, saying that it helps in two ways:

  • It keeps offenders from committing additional crimes of a similar nature
  • Assures that offenders won't be accused of any potential wrongdoing

There are around 100 sex offenders that are currently in Effingham County. 

