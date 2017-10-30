Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club honors Greg Parker

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club presented this year's citizen of the year award to Greg Parker.



He was recognized for his "Fueling the Community" charitable program which supports education, healthcare, and other important issues in the community.

Parker says it starts with education when it comes to helping the community.

"I think it's important for business leaders to give back," Parker said. "We think education is the tide that floats all ships, so we think by helping young people we are helping making our community stronger better more economically viable, and safer."

Parker gave the Boys and Girls club a check for $2,500 towards the end of the ceremony so they can continue their efforts guiding young men and women.

