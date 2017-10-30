Parents: App can help spot registered sex offenders

It's only a matter of hours until kids in the area go trick-or-treating. It's an important time to remember there are more than ghosts and goblins lurking in neighborhoods.

Police are warning everyone about registered sex offenders. Officers shared some of the key signs to stay clear of, as well as information about an app you can use to pinpoint exactly what you need to avoid.

While your kids go from house to house grabbing as much candy as they can, grab your phone and you'll be one step ahead.

Youngsters can't wait to race each other to doorsteps, but what doors they knock on is critical. Registered sex offenders in Chatham County are required to be at home or work from 6-9 p.m. on Halloween night. They're not allowed to put up any Halloween decorations, and their houses must be pitch black.

"No one should be knocking on your door. Your house should look as if you're not home," said Tony Farmer, Savannah Impact Program.

Parents, if you see your child wander off...

"Stop, right then and there. Kids, you don't go to a house that does not have a light on," said Richard Johnson, grandparent. "If you're not sure, just don't do it."

There are a lof of sex offender apps out there, but the free one for iPhone is called 'sex offender search.' It will ask you for your current location or search by street address. Say, 'I want to trick-or-treat on 34th Street.' You can see red pins pop up. If you click on one, it will give you an exact name and address.

"I never even knew there was an app. I was not aware of this because I'd have had it," said parent, Michelle Raines.

That's the goal: awareness. In the state of Georgia, there are almost 22,000 sex offenders. Check for lights, and check for other trick-or-treaters.

"And, if they don't have decorations, don't go," said trick-or-treater, Dirlyn Griffin.

"Download the app. I'm gonna download the app," Rains said.

