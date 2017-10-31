Area homeowners join Teal Pumpkin Project to provide safe treats for trick-or-treaters with allergies

This Halloween, a trend is gaining attention for kids with food allergies.

The Teal Pumpkin Project alerts families that certain homes are allergy friendly for trick-or-treaters.

To participate in the project, families place a teal color pumpkin outside their home. It lets people know the treats they are giving out are safe for kids with food allergies.

Find homes in your area that are participating on the map below.

