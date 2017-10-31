Savannah State rape victim speaks out in hopes of making a difference

A Chatham County jury has returned a $10 million verdict in a civil case against the owner of a housing complex where a rape occurred on the campus of Savannah State University in 2013.

A victim of a rape on the campus of Savannah State University in 2013 is recounting her horrific experience in hopes of helping other victims and making a difference.

Paige Bullard's public appearance comes after she was awarded $10 million last week in a civil case against the on-campus housing where the attack occurred. Jurors found Savannah State University Foundation Real Estate Ventures LLC liable for negligence.

On Monday, Bullard spoke at Blends Coffee on Broughton Street.

"The saddest part about my attack is that this didn't have to happen to me or my roommate. After all, this was supposed to be a college community I believed to be safe," said Bullard, victim.

A second Savannah State student who was raped has filed a similar lawsuit.

Torrey Scott was charged with raping the two students, along with one other woman he later abducted from a hospital parking lot as she arrived for work. Scott was also convicted of the rape and murder of a fourth woman in Port Wentworth. All off the attacks happened within a few months of each other at the end of 2013 into the new year.

Scott is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

