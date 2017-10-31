SCMPD offers tips for a safe Halloween

It's only a matter of hours until kids in the area go trick-or-treating. It's an important time to remember there are more than ghosts and goblins lurking in neighborhoods.

Many children will be dressing up and going door-to-door for candy Tuesday night, and law enforcement wants parents and kids to remember safety first.

Halloween can be one of the most exciting nights for children, but also the most frightening for parents.

Something can go wrong at any time while you're out celebrating with the little ones.

"Parents should be watching what the actual child is wearing. Masks that are too big, outfits that are too big cause problems; it can cause a child to fall, they can't see and run out in front of cars," said Cpl. Barry Lewis, SCMPD. "Stay in neighborhoods you are familiar with. There are certain areas that have abandoned houses and they become popular on Halloween. That is no good."

Metro officers from several precincts will be in neighborhoods and at Halloween events handing out candy and offering safety tips. SCMPD asks that everyone consider the following safety tips to ensure the safety of all trick-or-treaters on Halloween night:

Safety tips for trick-or-treaters and parents:

Trick or treat only during the suggested time-frame – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. If you are looking to go before nightfall, it will be dark by 7:30 p.m.

Only visit familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and homes that have their porch lights on.

Walk on the sidewalk and observe all traffic laws.

Parents should inspect children’s candy before they eat any. If anything is unwrapped or looks suspicious, throw it away.

Make sure trick-or-treaters have a flashlight and are wearing costumes that do not restrict their vision, could cause them to trip, are flame retardant and are light colored and visible. Consider placing reflective tape on costumes or treat bags.

Don’t run! Walk.

Never go into a stranger’s home.

Always trick or treat with an adult.

Notify police of any suspicious activity.

Safety Tips for Homeowners:

Only hand out commercially wrapped candy.

Only turn your porch light on if you welcome trick-or-treaters.

Secure pets.

Safety Tips for Motorists:

Drive slowly and be aware of children who could dart in and out of traffic or between parked cars.

Avoid distractions, like using your cell phone or listening to loud music, which affect your ability to see or hear children.

NEVER drink and drive.

