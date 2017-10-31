CSX employees protest for better wages, healthcare

Railroad workers employed by CSX are protesting the company in Savannah.

Those protesting say this is all in an effort to secure better wages and healthcare.

The protests began at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning off Louis MIlls Boulevard and lasted until about 8:30 a.m.

This protest is part of a larger effort in multiple U.S. cities, including Tampa, Florida and Florence, South Carolina.

Protests are also planned for later this week in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.

