WWII history on display in Statesboro

You can get an up-close look at World War II history for a few days in Statesboro.

A Mustang and two bombers arrived Monday at the Statesboro-Bulloch County airport as part of a traveling exhibit. The restored aircraft travel the nation through a non-profit foundation that preserves military planes and keeps them flying.

“We get a tremendous response, especially from veterans that are still alive and come out with their wives, and children, and grandchildren and even great-grandchildren to bring them out and show exactly what they did during the war,” said Mack McCauley, a pilot.

There's an admission charge to check out the planes inside and out. They'll be there until Thursday.

