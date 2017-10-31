Previously captured high-speed chase suspect escapes custody; active search near Memorial Health

A manhunt is underway in Savannah.

Metro Police are looking for 30-year-old Randolph Frazier. Police say he escaped custody Tuesday afternoon when he took off from Memorial Health - still handcuffed.

This is the second time Frazier ran from police in the same day. He was one of three suspects in custody after a chase ended on I-95 near the U.S. Highway 17 exit in Richmond Hill - Bryan County.

The first chase stemmed from a residential burglary. That's when the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office chased the vehicle north on I-95. The suspect finally crashed at Exit 87 near Highway 17, then ran from the crashed vehicle in the Piercefield area. Within minutes, the three suspects were captured and taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. Just after 6 p.m., Frazier escaped and ran from police again. Metro is asking the community for any information on his whereabouts. They say Frazier was wearing ripped red pants and a black T-Shirt when he ran.

