Rep. Buddy Carter weighs in on Russia investigation, transgender troops

Congressman Buddy Carter says the Manafort indictment is not proof of collusion. (Source: House.gov)

President Donald Trump continued to distance himself from the Russia probe today. He sent out a series of tweets quoting Paul Manafort's lawyer to re-emphasize there was no collusion with Russia

Congressman Buddy Carter said this morning the issue is a distraction from real issues.

“This has nothing to do with the Trump campaign, it has nothing to do with the President, it has nothing to do with Congress and our work,” Carter said.

On Monday Paul Manafort and Rick Gates both pleaded innocent to federal charges. It was also revealed that former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos admitted to lying to federal investigators. The federal indictment states that Manafort's alleged criminal activities range from 2006 to February 2017, which includes the Presidential campaign and early on in President Trump’s administration. Carter said that time overlap doesn't prove a direct connection.

“That's a reach to try to associate or affiliate those crimes that they've been accused of with the campaign or with the President,” Carter said.

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

....came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Congressman Carter said his focus is tax reform.

As for the investigation, it is expected to continue for the next few weeks if not months.

Another controversial political issue is the ban on transgender troops. On Monday, a federal court blocked President Trump's ban on transgender service members.

Congressman Buddy Carter said he supports challenging the judge.

“Well I'm disappointed by the judge's ruling but um certainly we'll take the next step if that means appeal then that's the process we'll go through,” Carter said.

